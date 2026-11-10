Corrections officer charged, placed on leave amid excessive use of force investigation

Corrections Officer Use of Force Shelby Co

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County Corrections Officer was charged with a misdemeanor after the sheriff’s office said he used “excessive and unwarranted force.”

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In a press release, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stated it recieved a report on Oct. 23 that a Corrections Officer had used “excessive and unwarranted force” on an inmate.

The sheriff’s office said it reviewed video footage of the incident after receiving the report.

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The video showed Corrections Officer Tyler Bowman approaching cell 202 in Pod A, occupied by a male inmate, around 8:01 a.m.

Officer Bowman opened the cell door, entered, and handed the inmate a food tray without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 8:08 a.m., the sheriff’s office said Officer Bowman returned to the cell. Video shows an argument between Officer Bowman and the inmate.

The sheriff’s office said that Officer Bowman opened the food pass, and the inmate pushed the food tray through the opening toward Bowman.

Officer Bowman then grabbed the tray, threw it to the ground, and became very animated toward the inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corrections Officer Borman then closed the food pass and walked away.

As he reached the top of the stairs, Officer Bowman reportedly heard the food pass open, which he forgot to lock.

Officer Bowman then returned to the cell. Video shows him drawing his Taser, placing it through the food-pass opening, firing twice, and striking the inmate.

The sheriff’s office determined that Officer Bowman violated the Office’s Use of Force and Restraint Policy and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it consulted the County and Municipal Court Prosecutors during the course of the investigation.

After reviewing the video, both prosecutors advised that they believed Officer Bowman’s actions warranted criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officer Bowman was charged in Sidney Municipal Court with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Administrative action is currently ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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