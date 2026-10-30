Could this be our last ‘Fall back’? Daylight Saving Changes - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — We are moving our clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends.

This year, there is a push to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Cody Butler takes a look at the debate over locking Daylight Saving Time and why some people don’t want to see it stick around today, on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A bill passed the U.S. House that would allow it.

One state lawmaker from the Miami Valley is pushing for that law in the Buckeye State.

State Rep. Rodney Creech, R, West Alexandria, said, “There;s positives and negatives to standard time. There are positives and negatives to Daylight Saving Time.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group