Couple, former son-in-law found dead inside Ohio home

NORTH ROYALTON — Three people were found dead inside a home in a northeast Ohio neighborhood Tuesday night.

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The North Royalton Police Department said officers received a call from a woman who said her estranged ex-husband’s car was in the driveway of her parents’ home and that she could reach her parents.

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Police added that the ex-husband was not welcome at the home.

After an unsuccessful attempt to reach the homeowners, officers entered the home and found Sorin Ciortan dead in an upstairs hallway. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Officers then found Emilia Ciortan dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the dining room.

“Officers withdrew from the residence as the subject’s car was still present at the residence, but he had not yet been located,” police said in a release.

The department contacted the Southwest Enforcement Bureau tactical unit, which then entered the home and found the ex-husband, Stefan Pascu, dead in the lower level of the house. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reports that all three people are 71 years old.

The case remains under investigation.

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