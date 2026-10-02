Court orders mental evaluation for 18-year charged in deadly shooting at local apartment

DAYTON — A mental evaluation has been ordered for an 18-year-old accused of killing a teen boy in a Dayton apartment.
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A sanity and mental evaluation has been ordered for Taylor Phillips after his lawyers filed a motion for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
A report is due to the court by Nov. 4.
Phillips was indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.
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The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Antoine Gillespie inside the Wentworth Hi-Rise Apartments on Wentworth Avenue on Sept. 3.
As previously reported, the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of the building around 12:40 p.m.
When police got to the scene, they found Gillespie shot in the hallway. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told police that they heard an argument before the shooting.
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