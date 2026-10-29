Court transfers ownership of historic Miami County cemetery to nonprofit with plans for restoration

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says it will help clear the way for the restoration of a historic cemetery in Miami County.

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The office confirmed it secured a court order transferring ownership of a historic African American cemetery in Springcreek Township to a nonprofit that plans to restore and preserve it.

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In addition to the cemetery, the order transfers ownership of two neighboring lots to Land of the Freed.

The organization works to preserve and honor the legacy of the Randolph Freedpeople, a group of former slaves who came to Ohio in 1846 after being freed under the will of U.S. Congressman John Randolph.

The congressman directed his executor to purchase land for the group, which led to the acquisition of 3,200 acres in Mercer County.

When the group arrived in Ohio, residents prevented them from settling on the land. This led them to establish communities in Miami and Shelby counties.

The cemetery in Springcreek Township contains the remains of the Randolph Freedpeople.

The Rossville-Springcreek Historical Society began acquiring the cemetery and two neighboring wooded parcels in 1982. The organization’s corporate status was canceled in 1996, and its trustees died without naming successors.

While the township provides basic maintenance, the Attorney General’s office said it has “fallen into disrepair.”

“This is an important part of Ohio history that should be preserved for future generations,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. “This court order clears the way for the cemetery to be restored and cared for so its story can continue to be told.”

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