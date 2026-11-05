UPDATE: At least 1 dead after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:15 p.m.:

At least one person is dead after a crash on I-70 in Clark County

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The crash was reproted around 7 p.m. in the area of I-70 eastbound near US-68.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed that the crash was deadly.

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Initial reports indicated that the crash invovled a car and a semi.

Both eastbound lanes are closed as crews investigate, but one lane is expected to open shortly, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn what led to the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

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