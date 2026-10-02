Mustang hits front porch after being hit by semi in Bellefontaine

Car hits home after crash with semi in Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE — One person was hurt after a car hit a house in Bellefontaine after hitting a semi.

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The crash was reported in the 800 block of S. Main Street around 11:30 a.m., according to Bellefontaine Lieutenant Jason Lapp.

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Lapp said a semi, driven by a 48-year-old Greenville man, was in the inside lane and attempted to change lanes. The driver didn’t see a Ford Mustang in the outside lane before doing so, leading the passenger side of the semi to hit the driver’s side of the Mustang.

The impact caused the Mustang to leave the right side of the road.

The Mustang then hit the front porch of a house on S. Main Street.

The driver of the Mustang, a 64-year-old Bellefontaine woman, was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police cited the semi driver for a marked lanes violation.

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