Crews battle fire at former Gold Rush Jewelers

TROTWOOD — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire early Saturday morning in Trotwood.

Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Salem Ave just after 7 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

The dispatcher said the building was Gold Rush Jewelers.

According to Google, Gold Rush Jewelers has permanently closed.

We will continue to follow this story.

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