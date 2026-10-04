Crews investigate a 2-vehicle crash near Speedway in Clark Co

NEW CARLISLE — Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Speedway in New Carlisle early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to the 300 block of North Main Street, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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