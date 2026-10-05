Crews investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a reported shooting early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 5200 block of W. Third Street around 2:14 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.

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Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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