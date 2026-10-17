Crews respond to fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Pritz Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Attorney appointed for Caleb Flynn’s appeal process
- NCAA sues Gov. DeWine over college athlete eligibility order
- 15-year-old injured in shooting near Richmond park; Police arrest teen suspect
The dispatcher confirmed the home was vacant.
Additional information was not readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group