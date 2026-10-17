Crews respond to fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Pritz Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed the home was vacant.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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