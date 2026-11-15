Dayton Art Institute offers free admission weekend

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute is hosting its final “Art for All” free admission weekend of 2026 on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15.

The two-day community initiative allows guests of all ages to explore the museum’s permanent galleries and special exhibitions at no charge, according to a spokesperson.

The Art for All program occurs on three designated weekends throughout the year to remove financial barriers for residents in the Miami Valley and surrounding areas.

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By offering free entry, the museum aims to welcome families, students, new visitors and longtime art lovers to view its global collection, which spans more than 5,000 years of creative history.

The free admission initiative is funded through contributions from presenting sponsors Steve and Kate Hone, with additional sponsorship provided by Karen and Eric Spina as well as LexisNexis Cares.

During the November event, visitors can participate in select family-friendly activities, including guided scavenger hunts and hands-on art-making projects.

Attendees also have the opportunity to meet museum curators to request mini-tours of the galleries, browse items at the Museum Store, and access a 15% discount on new or renewing museum memberships. The membership discount excludes Jefferson Patterson Society memberships.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the museum scheduled a special musical performance by the Bach Society of Dayton at 1 p.m. in the Great Hall. The museum maintains regular weekend operating hours, opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Museum leadership scheduled the Art for All dates to coincide with key highlights on the exhibition calendar, giving visitors access to three major Special Exhibitions simultaneously.

Currently featured quilt displays include “Wall Power! Spectacular Quilts from the American Folk Art Museum,” running from Oct. 17 through Jan. 10, and “Power of Remembrance: AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels,” on display from Oct. 17 through Jan. 3.

The museum is also displaying ceramic works in “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection,” which runs through Jan. 3.

Another long-term installation, “Exploring Feminism,” remains open through Jan. 3, while the historical photographic exhibit “Looking for Japan: Early Japanese Photography” will close on Nov. 29.

A new exhibition titled “Good Book: Bible Stories from the Collection” launched on Saturday, Nov. 14, and will remain open through Feb. 14.

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