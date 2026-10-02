Dayton BBQ Company moving to Water Street District

DAYTON — Dayton BBQ Company is moving downtown.

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Owners announced on social media that they’ll be moving to the former Lock 27 site on E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark.

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“Just like that...our new home is secured,” the post read.

The announcement came just days after Dayton BBQ Company’s partnership with Carillon Brewing Company ended.

“We are incredibly grateful to Carillon Brewing Company, our team, and every guest who walked through those doors, shared a meal with us, celebrated with us, and supported Dayton BBQ during our time at Carillon,” the owners said on Sunday.

In that announcement, they said the next chapter would allow them to “continue building the restaurant and hospitality experience” they’ve always envisioned.

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