DAYTON — A couple asked News Center 7 to get involved when they could not get answers.

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They sold their car but keep getting tickets.

The Bubnicks said they kept getting tickets from the City of Dayton totaling hundreds of dollars.

But they said they were not the people behind the wheel.

Timothy and Melissa said they are a total loss.

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“When I get something in the mail that has our name on it, I feel responsible, but it’s not us.

The Bubnicks said they kept getting mail but not the kind they wanted.

Dayton’s photo enforcement’s speeding tickets stacked up in their mailbox, tied to a truck they sold more than a year ago.

“They said that they got a new system and they’ve had a few problems with it. But they assured me that everything would be fine. We continue getting the tickets,” Melissa said.

Dayton has had the camera for years.

The technology takes pictures of speeding cars’ license plates.

But the Bubnicks said they transferred their title.

“He took the plates off the truck before he took the truck. And I don’t know how they recognize that truck coming back to me,” Timothy said.

Wednesday, Dayton police said tickets are run through the BMV to determine ownership.

But the VIN can pull records for previous owners.

That was how this mixup kept happening.

Friday, the Bubnicks got the update they were waiting for.

Dayton police said this family was not on the hook for the tickets.

And neither are other car owners if they are not the ones driving the car.

If that happens, the car owner needs to call the police department.

You can contact the Dayton Photo Enforcement Program at 833-413-4724.

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