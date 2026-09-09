Dayton Dragons shut out in playoff opening loss at Great Lakes

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons fell behind early and could not recover in their first playoff game on Tuesday.

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Great Lakes scored three runs in the first inning. They never looked back as the Dragons lost, 6-0.

The Dragons had nine hits but left the bases loaded twice. They stranded 12 runners and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

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Great Lakes hit back-to-back homers to take the lead.

Eduardo Quintero hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Loons ahead, 2-0. The next batter, Emil Morales, followed with a solo shot.

Great Lakes added two more runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

Tyson Lewis went 3-for-3 for the Dragons. He also had a walk.

Great Lakes leads the best-of-three series, 1-0. The rest of the series moves to Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Game 2 is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Visit this website for ticket information.

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