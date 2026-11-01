Dayton earns hard-fought road win at Stetson

Photo contributed by Dayton Football (via Facebook)

DELAND, FL — The University of Dayton football team earned a hard-fought road win in Florida on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton scored 35 second-half points in a 44-34 win over Stetson in DeLand, Florida.

Luke Hansen ran for 158 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 206 yards and three scores.

UD improves to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

TRENDING STORIES:

David Mauer made a 22-yard field goal to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead. The Hatters responded with a field goal to tie it at 3-3 after one quarter.

Thomas Von Grote threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kingston McCullough to give Stetson a 10-3 lead. Dayton answered as Donavan Weatherly caught a 13-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was missed as the Hatters led 10-9.

Trey Flowers scored a 6-yard touchdown run as Stetson led 16-9 at halftime.

Schondelmyer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mussari, and Mauer’s extra point tied it at 16-16.

UD forced Stetson to a three-and-out. Runs by Hansen and Mason Hackett set up a 23-yard touchdown catch by Gavin Lochow to give the Flyers a 23-16 lead.

The Hatters made a field goal to get closer, 23-19, after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Hackett’s 17-yard touchdown run extended it to 30-19. The Hatters scored a touchdown to cut it to 30-26. Hansen followed with a 41-yard touchdown run to expand it to 37-26.

Von Grote threw his third touchdown pass of the afternoon, and a two-point conversion got Stetson to within three, 37-34. Hansen followed with a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Flyers a 44-34 lead with 3:57 remaining.

Tallen Hulvey capped the win with an interception as the Hatters were driving near the end zone with 2:53 left. Dayton ran out the clock.

Weatherly caught 6 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen went over 2,000 career rushing yards in the win.

Dayton hosts Valparaiso on Nov. 7.

Kickoff is at noon at Welcome Stadium.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game with Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group