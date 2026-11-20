The government gave the Dayton Fire Department almost $2 million to renovate Station 15 to help firefighters in their job.

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Station 15 has undergone nearly $2 million in renovations designed to help crews better serve the local community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Fire Chief Mike Rice explained that the building upgrades extend beyond visual improvements, directly assisting firefighters in staying focused while on shift.

Funding for the facility overhaul came from $138 million the city of Dayton received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Dickstein noted that the project helps instill confidence in the firefighters, their specialized equipment, and their working environment.

The project provided Fire Station 15 with private bedrooms, bathrooms, expanded storage space, and a new outdoor patio area.

Rice stated that these structural updates were important to support privacy for a gender-diverse department, replacing an older setup where all firefighters shared a single sleeping area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rice explained that the individualized layout accommodates the department’s staffing.

“So we do have quite a few females and some that work here. And this gives the privacy that’s needed,” Rice said.

He added that the enclosed spaces allow personnel to handle their routines directly.

Before the station underwent renovations, an overnight emergency call triggered all interior lights and sounded alarms that woke everyone in the communal quarters.

The facility now features an updated zone system that alerts only the specific firefighters assigned to the dispatched apparatus while allowing others to remain asleep.

Rice explained that selective alerting will protect crew stamina between emergency dispatches.

“Then they’re only woken up when that apparatus goes out. So if they’re not on that call. They still get sleep, so that’s certainly going to improve the health and wellness of our firefighters,” Rice said.

The city plans to continue its fire station upgrades across the area.

Rice said work will begin in about two weeks on renovations at Station 16 on King’s Highway.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group