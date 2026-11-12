Dayton Flyers advance to Atlantic 10 women’s soccer championship game

Dayton women's soccer (via X)
Dayton vs La Salle on Nov. 12, 2026 Photo contributed by Dayton women's soccer (via X) (Dayton women's soccer (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The University of Dayton women’s soccer team will play for an Atlantic 10 championship on Sunday.

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Dayton overcame an early deficit to beat La Salle, 3-1, in the A-10 semifinal at Baujan Field on Wednesday.

UD trailed 1-0 but scored three unanswered goals.

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Their first goal came when Reese Gallagher found Laney Smith streaking toward the goal. Smith scored to tie it 1-1.

Junior Liv Grenada scored a penalty kick later in the first half to put the Flyers ahead 2-1.

Senior Eva Schreiber scored to make it 3-1.

Dayton plays in its second straight Atlantic 10 championship final on Sunday.

They travel to St. Louis to battle the No. 1 seed Billikens at 1 p.m.

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