Dayton Flyers advance to Atlantic 10 women’s soccer championship game

Photo contributed by Dayton women's soccer (via X)

Dayton vs La Salle on Nov. 12, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton women’s soccer team will play for an Atlantic 10 championship on Sunday.

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Dayton overcame an early deficit to beat La Salle, 3-1, in the A-10 semifinal at Baujan Field on Wednesday.

UD trailed 1-0 but scored three unanswered goals.

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Their first goal came when Reese Gallagher found Laney Smith streaking toward the goal. Smith scored to tie it 1-1.

Junior Liv Grenada scored a penalty kick later in the first half to put the Flyers ahead 2-1.

Senior Eva Schreiber scored to make it 3-1.

Dayton plays in its second straight Atlantic 10 championship final on Sunday.

They travel to St. Louis to battle the No. 1 seed Billikens at 1 p.m.

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