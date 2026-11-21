CLINTON, SC — The University of Dayton football team concluded the 2026 regular season by winning its first conference title in 11 years.

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Dayton clinched a share of the Pioneer Football League (PFL) by beating Presbyterian, 27-11, on Saturday in Clinton, South Carolina.

Bryce Schondelmyer threw two touchdowns in the first half. Luke Hansen ran for 134 yards, while Mason Hackett rushed for 86.

UD gets the automatic bid into the FCS Playoffs.

The Flyers improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the PFL.

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Dayton jumped ahead early as Schondelmyer found Michael Mussari for a 33-yard pass to the Blue Hose 2-yard line. Gavin Lochow hauled in a 7-yard touchdown to give UD a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Schondelmyer and Mussari connected in the second quarter for a touchdown to make it 14-0. Hackett followed with another touchdown run to extend the Flyer advantage to 21-0.

Presbyterian scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 4:24 left in the first half to cut to 21-8. David Maurer made a 25-yard field goal to put Dayton ahead, 24-8, at halftime.

The Blue Hose scored a third-quarter field goal to cut the deficit to 24-11.

Emmanuel Hardrick’s interception gave UD the ball at the PC 20-yard line. Maurer made a 43-yard field goal to extend it to 27-11.

Sam Schmiesing deflected a pass to stop Presbyterian on fourth down with 6:31 left. The Flyers ran out the clock.

This is Dayton’s 13th PFL championship.

The Flyers will find out their postseason opponent on Sunday during the NCAA FCS Playoffs Selection Show at noon.

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