Dayton Flyers comeback falls short in exhibition loss to Xavier

MASON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a double-digit deficit in its exhibition game against Xavier on Wednesday.
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Dayton trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. They cut the deficit to one in the second half.
Still, they fell short against Xavier, 82-76, in the CareSource Invitational exhibition game on Center Court at the Linder Family Tennis Center.
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Zaide Lowery led three UD Flyers in double figures with 16 points. Laden Joseph added 13. Aiden Derkack scored 12 points.
Xavier led 40-29 at halftime. Dayton shot over 76 percent from the field in the second half.
Derkack’s three-pointer cut it to 62-59 with 9:51 to play. Cody Peck’s dunk got them to within one, 64-63. That’s as close UD got.
Mike Nwoko led Xavier with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Flyers host Notre Dame for its annual Spotlight Game to shine a light on mental health on Oct. 17.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.
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