Dayton Flyers to open 2026-27 season this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will open the 2026-27 season this week.

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Dayton has two home games. They host NJIT tonight and play Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Both games begin at 7 p.m.

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For the sixth straight season, UD Arena is sold out for every game.

UD went 2-1 during the exhibition season. They lost to Xavier in Mason, beat Notre Dame, and beat Morehead State at home.

The Flyers will also host Siena, Cincinnati, and Central Michigan before traveling to Charleston, SC, on Nov. 20 and 22. They will play Utah on Nov. 20 and then Northwestern on Nov. 22.

Dayton was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 behind VCU and Saint Louis.

Junior Amael L’Etang was named first-team preseason all-conference.

Larry Hansgen will call all Dayton Flyers men’s basketball games on WHIO Radio.

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