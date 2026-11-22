Dayton Flyers play at Tennessee Tech in FCS Playoffs

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team learned its opponent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

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Dayton will play the No. 11 seed Tennessee Tech on Nov. 28 in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The winner plays No. 6 Youngstown in the Second Round on Dec. 5.

This is UD’s second appearance in the FCS Playoffs. Their last was back in 2015 when they hosted Western Illinois and lost, 24-7.

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The team watched as the 24-team bracket was announced on an FCS Selection Show at Boesch Lounge inside UD Arena on Sunday.

The Flyers clinched an automatic bid after winning the Pioneer Football League (PFL) regular season.

They clinched it with a 27-11 win over Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina.

Dayton shares the PFL title with Butler but earned the head-to-head tiebreaker by beating the Bulldogs, 19-9, on Oct. 17.

UD has won its league-leading 13th PFL championship.

Tennessee Tech went 9-3 and finished in second place in the Southern Conference.

Both UD and Tennessee Tech have played Eastern Kentucky. The Golden Eagles beat EKU, 49-20. The Flyers defeated Eastern Kentucky, 17-14.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Dayton and Tennessee Tech.

The Flyers’ last postseason victory came in the 1991 Division III playoffs, when they beat St. John’s 19-7 in the third round.

Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly broadcast Saturday’s FCS Playoff game between Dayton and Tennessee Tech on WHIO Radio.

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