Dayton Flyers score 3 touchdowns in final quarter to put Morehead State away

No. 12 Gavin Lochow celebrates touchdown against Morehead State Photo contributed by Dayton Flyer Football (via Facebook) (Dayton Flyer Football (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team had a big fourth quarter to put Morehead State away on Saturday.

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Dayton scored 21 fourth-quarter points in a 56-28 win over the Eagles at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Gavin Lochow also scored three touchdowns. He caught two and ran for a third.

The Flyers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

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Bryce Schondelmyer opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hansen to put Dayton ahead, 7-0. The Eagles answered with a one-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7. Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow for a 21-yard score late in the first quarter as UD, 14-7, after one.

The Eagles came back and scored another touchdown to even the score at 14-14. Schondelmyer and Lochow connected for another touchdown, this time from 32 yards out, as the Flyers led 21-14. Morehead State scored another touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first half as the game was tied 21-21 at halftime.

Lochow’s 10-yard touchdown run gave Dayton a 28-21 lead to start the second half. The Eagles added another touchdown to even the score at 28-28 with 4:34 left. Schondelmyer threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mussari as UD led 28-21 after three quarters.

The Eagles faced a fourth-and-one early in the fourth quarter. Jaz Boykin tacked Anthony Ice for a five-yard loss. The Flyers took over at midfield. Hackett capped a 50-yard scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run as Dayton led 42-28.

Kelly helped seal the game with a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:19 to play. Dillon Fitzpatrick sealed the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left.

Schondelmyer went 22-of-29 for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Dayton ran for 132 yards. Michael Mussari caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Lochow caught five passes for 73 yards and two scores.

Dayton’s next game is Oct. 17 at Butler.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

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