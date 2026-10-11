Dayton Flyers score 3 touchdowns in final quarter to put Morehead State away

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team had a big fourth quarter to put Morehead State away on Saturday.

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Dayton scored 21 fourth-quarter points in a 56-28 win over the Eagles at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Gavin Lochow also scored three touchdowns. He caught two and ran for a third.

The Flyers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

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Bryce Schondelmyer opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hansen to put Dayton ahead, 7-0. The Eagles answered with a one-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7. Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow for a 21-yard score late in the first quarter as UD, 14-7, after one.

The Eagles came back and scored another touchdown to even the score at 14-14. Schondelmyer and Lochow connected for another touchdown, this time from 32 yards out, as the Flyers led 21-14. Morehead State scored another touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first half as the game was tied 21-21 at halftime.

Lochow’s 10-yard touchdown run gave Dayton a 28-21 lead to start the second half. The Eagles added another touchdown to even the score at 28-28 with 4:34 left. Schondelmyer threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mussari as UD led 28-21 after three quarters.

The Eagles faced a fourth-and-one early in the fourth quarter. Jaz Boykin tacked Anthony Ice for a five-yard loss. The Flyers took over at midfield. Hackett capped a 50-yard scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run as Dayton led 42-28.

Kelly helped seal the game with a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:19 to play. Dillon Fitzpatrick sealed the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left.

Schondelmyer went 22-of-29 for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Dayton ran for 132 yards. Michael Mussari caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Lochow caught five passes for 73 yards and two scores.

Dayton’s next game is Oct. 17 at Butler.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

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