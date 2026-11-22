(University of Dayton athletic department (via website))

Photo contributed by University of Dayton athletic department (via website)

CHICAGO/DAYTON — The University of Dayton volleyball team won the Atlantic 10 Championship on Sunday.

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Dayton beat No. 2 seed Saint Louis in straight sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-11) in the A-10 championship in Chicago.

UD won their 19th volleyball championship in program history.

The Flyers improved to 25-8 overall.

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After winning the first two sets, the Billikens cut Dayton’s lead to 15-11 in the third Set. UD responded by scoring 10 straight points to win the tournament.

Senior Kamryn Hunt was Most Outstanding Player.

She joined junior Abigail Cresse and sophomore Charlotte Vinson on the All-Tournament team.

The Flyers clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Dayton will find out where their first tournament game is next week.

The NCAA Volleyball Selection Show will announce the 64-team tournament on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

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