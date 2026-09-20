Dayton football hangs on for last-second win at Eastern Kentucky

Photo contributed by Dayton Football (via Facebook)

RICHMOND, KY — The University of Dayton football team hung on to stay undefeated in the 2026 season.

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The Colonels missed a potential game-tying field goal with nine seconds left as Dayton won, 17-14, at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.

UD had two sacks and recovered two fumbles.

Luke Hansen rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Michael Mussari had seven for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Flyers improved to 3-0 overall.

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Neither team scored in the first quarter.

Right before halftime, Bryce Schondelmyer found Mussari in the corner of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown. Dayton led 7-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Schondelmyer threw a 36-yard pass to Mussari, putting UD at the EKU one-yard line. Hansen scored a touchdown two plays later. It increased the lead to 14-0 after three quarters.

Eastern Kentucky scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to trail 14-7.

Hansen ran 50 yards to the Colonels’ seven-yard line. It set up David Mauer’s 23-yard field goal, extending the Flyers’ lead to 17-7.

EKU got closer with a touchdown. They trailed, 17-14, with 8:18 remaining.

Eastern Kentucky stopped the Flyers on fourth down and took over with 4:52 left. Parker Chaney hit Jordyn Potts and knocked the ball out. Jace Schaefer recovered the fumble.

EKU stopped Dayton again on fourth down with 2:32 left. They drove to UD’s five-yard line, but Buzz Flabiano missed a 22-yard field goal with one second left.

Dayton enters their second bye week of the season.

They start Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on Oct. 3 at Drake.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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