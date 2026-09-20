Dayton football hangs on for last-second win at Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, KY — The University of Dayton football team hung on to stay undefeated in the 2026 season.
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The Colonels missed a potential game-tying field goal with nine seconds left as Dayton won, 17-14, at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.
UD had two sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Luke Hansen rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Michael Mussari had seven for 87 yards and a touchdown.
The Flyers improved to 3-0 overall.
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Neither team scored in the first quarter.
Right before halftime, Bryce Schondelmyer found Mussari in the corner of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown. Dayton led 7-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Schondelmyer threw a 36-yard pass to Mussari, putting UD at the EKU one-yard line. Hansen scored a touchdown two plays later. It increased the lead to 14-0 after three quarters.
Eastern Kentucky scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to trail 14-7.
Hansen ran 50 yards to the Colonels’ seven-yard line. It set up David Mauer’s 23-yard field goal, extending the Flyers’ lead to 17-7.
EKU got closer with a touchdown. They trailed, 17-14, with 8:18 remaining.
Eastern Kentucky stopped the Flyers on fourth down and took over with 4:52 left. Parker Chaney hit Jordyn Potts and knocked the ball out. Jace Schaefer recovered the fumble.
EKU stopped Dayton again on fourth down with 2:32 left. They drove to UD’s five-yard line, but Buzz Flabiano missed a 22-yard field goal with one second left.
Dayton enters their second bye week of the season.
They start Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on Oct. 3 at Drake.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.
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