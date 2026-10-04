Dayton Football loses 1st game of season in PFL opener at Drake

Photo contributed by Dayton Football (via Facebook)

DES MOINES, IA — The University of Dayton football team suffered its first loss of the 2026 season on Saturday.

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Dayton opened Pioneer Football League (PFL) losing to Drake, 30-22, in Des Moines, Iowa.

UD fell to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the PFL.

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The Bulldogs never trailed on Saturday.

Riley Warzynski threw two first-half touchdowns to give Drake a 13-0 lead.

David Curl III’s pick-six cut the deficit to 13-7. Griffin Kollhoff’s 34-yard-field goal extended the Bulldogs’ advantage to 16-7 at the break.

Gavin Lochow ran two yards for a touchdown to get the Flyers closer, 16-14.

Drake scored back-to-back touchdowns to extend the lead to 30-14 with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Schondelmyer found Michael Mussari for a two-yard touchdown to cut Dayton’s deficit to 30-22. UD did not get closer.

The Bulldogs outgained the Flyers, 347-223, on Saturday.

Dayton’s next game is Oct. 10, when they host Morehead State.

Kickoff is at noon at Welcome Stadium.

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