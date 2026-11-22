One of the nation's first black baseball teams now has a community landmark.

DAYTON — One of the nation’s first black baseball teams now has a community landmark.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11 p.m., the Dayton Marcos Open-Air Museum, located on Lorenz Avenue in the Westwood Neighborhood, was dedicated on Saturday.

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Four empty lots were transformed to commemorate the historic Westwood Field, once known as West Side Park.

That was where the Marcos competed and helped shape the early history of Negro League Baseball.

The museum features photos and stories highlighting players and milestones that defined the Marcos’ legacy from 1910 through 1948.

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