Dayton men’s basketball announces 2026-27 Atlantic 10 schedule

Amaël L’Etang attempts a three-pointer against Saint Louis on Feb. 24, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team and the Atlantic 10 released the full league schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

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Dayton opens Atlantic 10 play when they host LaSalle on Dec. 30, according to a university spokesperson.

The Flyers will play Duquesne, George Washington, Loyola Chicago, Saint Louis, and VCU twice in A-10 play.

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UD will play eight conference games in January 2027. They travel to Davidson on Jan. 2, Saint Louis on Jan. 9, St. Bonaventure on Jan. 16, and Duquesne on Jan. 26.

The Flyers host Loyola Chicago on Jan. 6, Richmond on Jan. 13, VCU on Jan. 22, and Saint Louis on Jan. 29.

Dayton starts February with two road games. They play at Loyola Chicago on Feb. 2 and Fordham on Feb. 6.

After a bye week, UD returns home on Feb. 13 to host Duquesne. They travel to Washington, D.C., to play George Washington. The Flyers play back-to-back home games. They host Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 19 and George Mason on Feb. 23.

They conclude February at Rhode Island on Feb. 27.

Dayton plays their final home game against George Washington on March 2. They finish the regular season at VCU on March 5.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship is March 10-14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

UD’s first regular-season game is on Nov. 2 when they host NJIT.

WHIO Radio will broadcast all Dayton Flyers men’s basketball games.

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