Dayton NAACP gives away 800 turkeys to help families with holiday costs

Hundreds of families in Dayton received free turkeys as the local NAACP branch held its seventh annual holiday food giveaway on Salem Avenue.

Dayton NAACP gives away 800 turkeys to help families with holiday costs

DAYTON — Hundreds of families in Dayton received free turkeys as the local NAACP branch held its seventh annual holiday food giveaway on Salem Avenue.

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The distribution offered financial relief to residents, saving each recipient approximately $30 on holiday meal expenses.

The NAACP partnered with Kroger to distribute more than 800 free birds, with each household eligible to receive one 20-pound turkey.

The large turnout drew hundreds of vehicles to the area, stopping traffic and prompting Dayton police officers and NAACP staff to direct drivers and manage the congestion.

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Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton branch NAACP, explained that the giveaway comes at an important time for families dealing with the high cost of groceries and gasoline.

To ensure that supplies were distributed fairly, organizers required recipients to present a valid ID before collecting food.

Foward said the identification policy was put in place to verify that each household received only one turkey.

Foward said the large number of arriving vehicles highlighted the ongoing economic challenges facing local households.

“As I see these hundreds of cars lined up here, that speaks for itself,” Foward said. “It speaks volumes that people don’t have access to products and services.”

Beyond the giveaway, Foward noted that his goal is for the civil rights organization to serve as an outlet for the community year-round.

“They know that we’re gonna be here for them,” Foward said. “And we’re always gonna be there for them, whether that is Thanksgiving time or whether that’s Easter time. We wanna make certain that we leave no family behind during the holiday season.”

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