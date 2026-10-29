Dayton NAACP urges governor to release woman convicted of killing her baby

DAYTON — The Dayton branch of the NAACP wants Gov. Mike DeWine to release China Arnold.
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Arnold is serving life without parole for the death of her 28-day-old baby girl, Paris Talley, on Aug. 30, 2005.
Prosecutors argued that Arnold killed the baby by burning her in a microwave oven.
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“China Arnold’s case has had an extraordinary procedural history. Her first trial ended in a mistrial. Her second conviction was subsequently overturned by the Second District Court of Appeals,” Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton branch of NAACP, said.
Arnold has repeatedly claimed her innocence.
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