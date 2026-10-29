Dayton NAACP urges governor to release woman convicted of killing her baby

The jury that convicted China Arnold of killing her baby in a microwave oven recommended life without the possibility of parole today sparing the Dayton mother of a possible death sentence. The 12-member jury made the recommendation to Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman. She immediately sentenced Arnold, 31, who remained quiet in the courtroom, to life in prison. Arnold declined to make a statement in court. Wiseman told Arnold she would be appointed appellate counsel since she has a right to appeal.

DAYTON — The Dayton branch of the NAACP wants Gov. Mike DeWine to release China Arnold.

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Arnold is serving life without parole for the death of her 28-day-old baby girl, Paris Talley, on Aug. 30, 2005.

Prosecutors argued that Arnold killed the baby by burning her in a microwave oven.

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“China Arnold’s case has had an extraordinary procedural history. Her first trial ended in a mistrial. Her second conviction was subsequently overturned by the Second District Court of Appeals,” Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton branch of NAACP, said.

Arnold has repeatedly claimed her innocence.

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