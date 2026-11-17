DAYTON — The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra announced it plans ot go on strike after they perform on Saturday.

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The professional musicians told News Center 7 that they are negotiating a contract with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA), but have not reached an agreement.

The DPAA said they cannot afford to meet the demands of what the orchestra is requesting.

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Jonathan Lee, a cellist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, spoke for the professional orchestra on Tuesday. He said contract negotiations started a year ago, but they have been without a contract since August.

“Back in January, when we received the first proposal from our management, they let us know that they were, they were cutting back on the pops and rock series, and masters,” Lee said. “What that means is 22 performances that we put on every year were just gone.”

Lee said their number of performances and rehearsals went from 119 to 70.

In October, he said they filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent told News Center 7 that they need stronger ticket sales and increased philanthropic support to meet the musicians’ demands. They said in part, “Until that revenue exists, we cannot responsibly spend money we do not have.”

“They’ve cited, you know, declining audiences, and while we recognize that we play to a hall, we notice when it’s not full,” Lee said. “I think we recognize that there is need for change. We just disagree on what that change is.”

Lee said they have two sessions this week to try to finalize their contracts before their final performance on Saturday. Then, they are on strike if they have yet to come to an agreement.

“We’re not blind to the concerns that are creating the hardship that we’re experiencing, but what we’re asking for, what we want, is to collaboratively come to an agreement together, one that values the contributions of the musicians,” he said.

Lee thinks that performances like the Nutcracker cannot go on without them, but if the orchestra remains on strike, it’s not clear what would happen with these performances. That would be up to the DPAA.

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