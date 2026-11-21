The professional musicians told News Center 7 that they are negotiating a contract with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, but have not reached an agreement.

DAYTON — The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra says it will go on strike after Saturday’s performance.

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The professional musicians, represented by AFM Local 101-473, said they will stop “all future services until Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) management agrees to a fair contract,” according to a Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra spokesperson.

Jonathan Lee, a cellist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, said contract negotiations started a year ago, but they have been without a contract since August, as previously reported.

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The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra said that negotiations ended this week without an agreement that musicians could ratify.

The musicians sent News Center 7 this statement from AFM Local 101-473.

“We appreciate the movement DPAA management has made at the table, but it falls short of an agreement our members could ratify. We are on strike because management is still diminishing the Dayton Philharmonic’s role in our community one cut at a time, and we refuse to let that happen.

“Management has slashed our performances and our guaranteed work, and after the better part of a year at the table, it has yet to offer the musicians who make this orchestra a fair contract.

“Dayton deserves a full professional orchestra, and we are striking to protect it. We would rather be on stage than away from it, and we will be back the day DPAA management agrees to a fair contract.”

DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent previously told News Center 7 that they need stronger ticket sales and increased philanthropic support to meet the musicians’ demands.

They said in part, “Until that revenue exists, we cannot responsibly spend money we do not have.”

“They’ve cited, you know, declining audiences, and while we recognize that we play to a hall, we notice when it’s not full,” Lee said. “I think we recognize that there is a need for change. We just disagree on what that change is.”

Lee said they had two sessions this week to try to finalize their contracts before their final performance on Saturday.

“We’re not blind to the concerns that are creating the hardship that we’re experiencing, but what we’re asking for, what we want, is to collaboratively come to an agreement together, one that values the contributions of the musicians,” he said.

Lee thinks performances, including the Nutcracker, cannot go on without them, but if the orchestra remains on strike, it’s not clear what would happen with these performances. That would be up to the DPAA.

Over 98 percent of the musicians voted in favor of authorizing the strike back in September.

They filed an unfair labor practice charge against DPAA management with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in October.

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