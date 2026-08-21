Dayton police cite 4 semi-truck drivers during enforcement operation

DAYTON — Dayton police conducted targeted enforcement this week focused on dangerous commercial vehicle violations.

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During the enforcement operation, officers stopped semi-trucks and issued citations to four drivers.

Three semi-truck drivers were cited for traveling 15 mph or more over the speed limit, and one semi-truck driver was cited for running a red light.

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Traveling 15 mph or more over the speed limit is classified as a serious traffic violation for commercial drivers.

Under commercial driving regulations, repeat offenses for speeding at or above that threshold can lead to commercial driver’s license disqualification.