Dayton police warn minors of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew enforcement

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Dayton Police Department reminded minors of its curfew laws.

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Per city law, anyone under the age of 18 not accompanied by a parent or guardian is not allowed to loiter, loaf, or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public place during certain hours.

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Those hours are between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the department said.

Police said breaking the rules can result in a minor misdeamoner for both the minor and their parent or guardian.

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