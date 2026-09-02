Dayton Public Schools reverses decision to cancel Stivers football season

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has announced it is reversing its decision to cancel Stivers’ football season.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Public Schools announced the cancellation Tuesday, citing low participation and injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ACLU of Ohio sues ICE officers for reported menacing, intimidation of Springfield man
- Motorcyclist caught going 119 mph on SR 4 during traffic enforcement
- Regal expands Dolly Parton benefit screenings to Beavercreek theater
Wednesday, the district said after a discussion with Stivers parents, students, and staff, it decided it will move forward with the football season.
Families of the Stivers football team will receive a written summary of the meeting and the plans moving forward within the next 24 hours via email, the district said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]