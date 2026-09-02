Dayton Public Schools reverses decision to cancel Stivers football season

Stock photo of a football on the field

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has announced it is reversing its decision to cancel Stivers’ football season.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Public Schools announced the cancellation Tuesday, citing low participation and injuries.

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Wednesday, the district said after a discussion with Stivers parents, students, and staff, it decided it will move forward with the football season.

Families of the Stivers football team will receive a written summary of the meeting and the plans moving forward within the next 24 hours via email, the district said.

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