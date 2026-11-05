Dayton puts former diner up for sale to make way for police station

The city put the former diner up for auction as construction nears for a new Dayton Police station at the site.

Dayton puts former Diner on St. Clair up for auction

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has put a former downtown diner up for auction as plans move forward to build a future police station on the site.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The former Diner on St. Clair has officially been listed on GovDeals.com, the city announced on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The diner with a stainless steel exterior currently sits at 101 S. St. Clair Street.

The city said the buyer will be required to agree to terms, including removal by a licensed and insured transportation company.

The City of Dayton purchased the diner and adjoining property in 2025 and announced plans to build the Dayton Police Department Central District Station at the site. As News Center 7 previously reported, the station will likely not be up and running until 2029.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group