No. 4 Aiden Derkack goes in for a dunk against Morehead State on Oct. 24, 2026

Aiden Derkack and Tristian Ford each scored 14 points as Dayton beat Utah, 63-46. — Defense helped lead the University of Dayton men’s basketball team on Friday afternoon in their first game in the Shriner’s Hospital Charleston Classic.

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Aiden Derkack and Tristian Ford each scored 14 points as Dayton beat Utah, 63-46.

Grant Randall had 10 points and nine rebounds.

UD improves to 3-3.

TRENDING STORIES:

Landen Joseph’s three-pointer put the Flyers up 10-9. They never trailed again.

Jalen Haynes scored back-to-back baskets, and Cody Peck’s putback increased it to 18-9.

Ford’s layup extended it to 32-17. Right before the first half ended, Joseph buried a trey and Haynes’ reverse layup gave UD a 37-17 halftime lead.

The Flyers play Northwestern on Sunday in Charleston.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Larry Hansgen and UD Hall-of-Famer Brian Roberts call the game on WHIO Radio.

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