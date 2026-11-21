Aiden Derkack and Tristian Ford each scored 14 points as Dayton beat Utah, 63-46. — Defense helped lead the University of Dayton men’s basketball team on Friday afternoon in their first game in the Shriner’s Hospital Charleston Classic.
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Aiden Derkack and Tristian Ford each scored 14 points as Dayton beat Utah, 63-46.
Grant Randall had 10 points and nine rebounds.
UD improves to 3-3.
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Landen Joseph’s three-pointer put the Flyers up 10-9. They never trailed again.
Jalen Haynes scored back-to-back baskets, and Cody Peck’s putback increased it to 18-9.
Ford’s layup extended it to 32-17. Right before the first half ended, Joseph buried a trey and Haynes’ reverse layup gave UD a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Flyers play Northwestern on Sunday in Charleston.
Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
Larry Hansgen and UD Hall-of-Famer Brian Roberts call the game on WHIO Radio.
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