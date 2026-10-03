Demonstrators gather in Vandalia ahead of President Trump’s visit

VANDALIA — A counter-rally took place outside of Butler High School in Vandalia as people awaited the arrival of President Donald Trump

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The people rallying said they decided to come today because they are tired.

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The rally officially started at 5 p.m., but people arrived sooner.

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Our News Center 7 crew could hear chants, air horns, and people speaking out against the current administration.

Theresa Gasper came from Beavercreek she said she came because she hopes people driving by will see them and ask themselves more questions.

“If people could focus on what we agree on, and I know that sounds trite, but there is a lot. I mean, people want a living wage; they should only work 40 hours, one job,” Gasper said.

People said they will continue to voice their concerns.

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