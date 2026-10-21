Dense fog advisory issued for parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — Dense fog is possible for parts of the area this morning.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Auglaize, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties until 10 a.m.

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Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible in dense fog.

Low visibility can make driving conditions dangerous, according to the NWS.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

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