Deputies are searching for man accused of shooting 1 person in the face, injuring another

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HAMILTON COUNTY — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in the face and injuring another.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Joetta Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Richard Kuhn, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Warrants are being issued for attempted murder.

He is also wanted on a parole violation that stemmed from a 2012 manslaughter conviction.

The victim and the suspect knew each other.

If anyone has information on Richard Kuhn or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the HCSO Tip Line at (513) 586-5533 or (513) 825-1500. Callers can remain anonymous.

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