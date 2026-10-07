Deputies asking for help locating missing 82-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

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Thomas Gudorf was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

His family told the sheriff’s office that he met with them in the morning and was last seen driving through the 2700 block of Lyons Road.

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He’s without his medication, so deputies are concerned for his safety.

He’s 5′8″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Gudorf was last seen wearing blue jeans and a teal blue golf shirt.

He drives a 2011 red Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate FOM 5413.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.

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