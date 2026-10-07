Deputies find human remains from house fire debris in Montgomery Co.

Remains were recovered from the debris of a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Body recovered from debris of house fire in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies recovered human remains from the debris of a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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As previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a reported missing person from Jefferson Township.

The investigation led them to the 100 block of Calumet Lane.

Jefferson Township firefighters responded to a house fire just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 2.

A woman called 911 after seeing flames on Friday. At the time, she was not sure if anyone was inside. But told dispatchers she heard people yelling in the yard.

“The house is on fire,” she told dispatchers.

“Do you see flames?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, I see flames. The porch is on fire. It’s going up the roof.”

The sheriff’s office said that deputies found human remains while searching the fire debris.

Deputies gave those remains to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

They have not said currently if they suspect foul play.

We will continue to follow this story.

911 Call reveals moments after home catches on fire Crews responded to a structure fire in Jefferson Township early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Calumet Lane before 4 a.m.

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