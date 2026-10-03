Deputies investigating possible OVI crash after vehicle overturns in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a possible OVI crash after a vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

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Darke County Deputies and medics responded to the area of North Star Fort Loramie Road and Rismiller Road around 1:38 a.m. on Friday on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 19-year-old Syenna Purdin of Greenville, was traveling westbound on North Star Fort Loramie Road.

Purdin failed to maintain control of her vehicle, traveling off the right side of the roadway before striking a culvert.

The Jeep continued off the road before striking a large pile of rocks, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway and overturn onto its top.

Purdin and her front seat passenger, 20-year-old Makenna Guillozzet of Versailles, were treated on scene by medics and refused further treatment.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

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