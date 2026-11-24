HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:25 a.m., a Dayton police officer located a crash while driving at the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigate reported stabbing involving couple
- Court grants extension in Caleb Flynn appeal
- 2 dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Randolph County
The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to the dispatch sergeant.
Medics responded to the scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group