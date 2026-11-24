Deputies, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics responded to a 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.

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Around 5:25 a.m., a Dayton police officer located a crash while driving at the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene.

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The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to the dispatch sergeant.

Medics responded to the scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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