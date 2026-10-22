Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Clark County early Thursday.

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The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Ritchie Drive and East National Road, according to Clark County Dispatchers.

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Video and photos show multiple sheriff’s cruisers at the scene.

Deputies have laid down evidence markers. Photos show several shell casings on the ground.

Photos show part of State Route 54 surrounded by yellow caution tape.

News Center 7 has contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to determine if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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