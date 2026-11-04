Deputy fires at SUV after suspect speeds toward deputies

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Violent Crime Reduction targeted enforcement detail on Election night and attempted to make a traffic stop on someone with an active felony arrest warrant. A deputy fired shots at the person before arresting them.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A deputy has been placed on leave after shooting at a suspect who the sheriff’s office says sped toward deputies on Tuesday night.

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Shortly after 11 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a person with an active felony warrant on Old Riverside Drive during a Violent Crime Reduction enforcement detail.

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A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the driver drove away from deputies in an SUV, but they didn’t chase them because an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) aircraft was tracking the suspect.

Minutes later, a trooper in the aircraft told deputies that the suspect appeared to be exiting the SUV on Monroe Avenue.

Deputies went out there to take the suspect into custody, but the driver stayed in the SUV, drove into a home’s yard, and then accelerated toward deputies who were outside of their cruisers.

At that time, one deputy fired shots at the SUV, and it then crashed into a marked sheriff’s office cruiser, the spokesperson confirmed.

The sheriff’s office shared body camera video of the incident on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was not hit by the gunfire, was then taken into custody and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for any potential crash-related injuries.

They were then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

No deputies were injured.

Per protocol, the deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

The Sheriff’s Office Inspectional Services Unit will conduct an internal investigation into the use of force.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck requested that the Dayton Police Department conduct the criminal investigation into the incident.

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