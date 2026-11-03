Derkack, L’Etang each get double-doubles in Dayton’s season-opening win

DAYTON — Aiden Derkack and Amael L’Etang led the way for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team on Monday.
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Derkack finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. L’Etang had 20 points and 11 boards for his ninth double-double in an 89-58 win over NJIT at UD Arena.
Tristian Ford scored 13 points and had four assists off the bench. Zaide Lowery had eight points and three steals.
UD begins the 2026-27 season at 1-0.
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Damon Friery scored five straight points to give the Flyers a 17-10 advantage. Landen “Dunk” Joseph’s three-pointer extended the lead to 22-10 with 9:23 left in the first half.
Grant Randall’s alley-oop got the crowd on its feet and pushed the lead to 26-12.
UD led 47-23 at halftime and never looked back.
Derkack became the first Flyer freshman since Chris Wright in 2007 to earn a double-double.
Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 7, when they host Northern Illinois.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.
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