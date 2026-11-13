Detroit man found guilty of robbery at Wilberforce University

WILBERFORCE — A Detroit man was convicted of a robbery on Wilberforce University’s campus earlier this year.

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Anthony D. Lewis, 29, was found guilty of one count of robbery after a two-day jury trial, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Detroit man convicted of Wilberforce University robbery Anthony Desana Lewis (Greene County Jail)

Lewis will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 8 to 12 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

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The charge stemmed from a robbery that happened in a parking lot near the front of the Alumni Multiplex in August.

The victim said Lewis approached his car while it was parked and started yelling at him.

Lewis then ran to the driver’s side of the car, opened the door, and kicked the victim while he was trying to drive away.

Despite trying to drive away, Lewis came back to the driver’s side door, opened it, and punched the victim in the face multiple times before taking the victim’s phone and hoodie.

In a release, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said there’s “no place for this type of violence on our college campuses.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Wilberforce University Police Department for their work to keep violence off their campus.

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