DeWine calls death of 20-year-old Haitian in Springfield a ‘horrible tragedy’

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is among those speaking out after a 20-year-old Haitian man died in a crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on Gov. DeWine’s statements following the crash tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As previously reported, 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel, of Springfield, was parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 70 when he got out of his vehicle and entered the westbound lanes of the interstate.

He was hit by an oncoming semi-truck and died at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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Springfield City Schools confirmed Bel was a member of the Class of 2026.

“As a student at Springfield High School, Pierre was involved in the National Honor Society, MJROTC program and the Varsity Boys Soccer team. He was also an Award of Excellence scholarship recipient. Deepest condolences are extended to his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved this young man. The entire Wildcat Family stands together in grief and support during this difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

Wittenberg University’s men’s soccer team shared a statement on social media about Bel, who was a freshman recruit for the team.

In it, the team said Bel was “tagged with an ankle monitor by ICE” ahead of preseason training, and that kept him from being able to play and led him to pursue his studies at Wright State University.

In a statement to News Center 7, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Bel was a “non-detained illegal alien from Haiti.”

He applied for admission into the United States in March 2024 and was released into the country, according to the DHS. On July 29, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed him on “alternatives to detention program with an ankle monitor” as he went through his immigration proceedings.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked about the crash at an event on Tuesday. There, he called it a “horrible, horrible tragedy.”

“I’m told by those who knew him, he had great dreams about what he could do in this country and what he could contribute to this country. I think we have to ask ourselves, ‘Is it really good, is it what we want done to see people like this being picked up and facing deportation?’” DeWine told reporters.

In a statement, Wright State said the school was saddened to learn of Bel’s passing.

“We are heartbroken by this devastating loss. Pierre was an active honors student who was passionate about soccer and was already actively engaged in his classes and the campus community,” University President Sue Edwards said in part.

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