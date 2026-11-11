‘Didn’t expect anything like this,’ Fifth-grader honors bus driver at local Veterans Day Event

TIPP CITY — Today, a Miami County bus driver thought he was just representing his district at a Veterans Day event, only to find out he is the veteran being honored.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was at Veterans Memorial Park today in Tipp City for the heartwarming surprise. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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Each year, fifth-grade students at LT Ball Intermediate School in Tipp City take part in a Veterans Day Essay Contest.

One student didn’t think she knew any veterans, but after overhearing a conversation, she learned about her bus driver’s Service.

The student interviewed him, and her essay won the contest.

News Center 7 was there when the bus driver learned he was the subject of the winning essay.

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